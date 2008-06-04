Go Play Fallout & Descent On GameTap

More free stuff on GameTap? Sign me up. Interplay have announced a deal with the service whereby some of their older titles - like Fallout, MDK and Descent - will be made available. And not just on the subscription service or download store, either. In the totally free, ad-supported bit as well. While I imagine most of you will head on over to give Fallout one last try before the third game hits later this year, I'd recommend a quick spin on Descent first. Only two games have ever made me literally dizzy. Even a little bit sick. But in a good way! Descent is one of them.

