Godfather II Will Have RTS-Like Features

More John Riccitiello at the William Blair & Company conference! This time, he's talking about the company's Godfather sequel, and what he's saying doesn't sound too bad at all:

You can play this game both at the street level, much like a GTA-style game, but you can also play it top-down, almost like you're in an RTS, controlling the strategy of the boroughs so you can see what's going on..

So...there are parts where you play, and parts where you command at a more strategic level? So...X-Com, with mobsters? Neat idea, if they can pull it off.

