Golden Axe: Beast Rider Looks Brown

Remember all those lovely blue and pink dragons and purple chicken beaked things, those brightly coloured characters from the original Golden Axe? You won't see much of that in the debut trailer for Sega's Golden Axe: Beast Rider, the adventure game that features a playable Tyris Flare who has traded in bikini and boots for something a bit more extreme. If we're sounding a bit down on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 franchise reboot, it's because there's not a single purple chicken beaked thing in sight.