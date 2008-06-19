Golden Joystick Shortlist Voting Opens

The 26th Annual Golden Joystick Awards have done away with those nasty, confusing long lists and moved on to the much easier to navigate shortlists round of voting. Gamers from all over the world are urged to head over to the site and make their voices heard as the competition begins to get hot and heavy. There are 15 categories to be determined, including the prestigious Ultimate Game Of The Year award. This year's nominees for the best of the best? Age of Conan, Assassin's Creed, BioShock, Burnout Paradise, CoD 4, Quake Wars, GTA IV, Halo 3, Mario Kart Wii, MGS 4, Portal, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Super Mario Galaxy, and The Witcher.

Is your favourite not represented? Then you should have voted harder during the preliminaries. Don't make the same mistake twice! Head over to GoldenJoystick.com and vote today!