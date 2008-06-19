Greg Bondar Speaks About Resignation, Potential Tax Rebate

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

new_gdaa.jpgI fired a couple of questions at (soon to be former) GDAA CEO Greg Bondar following his resignation from the organisation. Greg kindly provided a prompt reply.

For now, Bondar will be moving into consulting, which he says offers less reliable, but better, pay. It was this opportunity, and a desire to "focus his energies elsewhere", that prompted Bondar's decision, though he did acknowledge that recent events played a minor role. He's also wrapping up a short-term project for a third-party.

While Bondar was unsure of who would replace him as CEO, he did confirm that president Tom Crago will handle his duties in the interim.

Finally, I asked Bondar to reflect on the changes the GDAA underwent and what it achieved during his 18-month stint. Here's what he had to say:

It is always difficult to try and highlight the achievements as a lot of these were 'in-house' so to speak - such as re-writing the GDAA Constitution; forming functional committees and starting up professional training etc. However, I think our achievements were:

1. Tax Breaks - we are now right and squarely in front of Government on this issue and they are now starting to act - wait for a soon to be made announcement, 2. Stronger relationships with key industry bodies such as IEAA and AIMIA, 3. A more international focus with the GDAA brand being more recognisble, and 4. A more commercial and profitable GCAP conference

No doubt people [will]have their own views on these.

"Soon to be made announcement" about a tax rebate for local developers? I don't know about anyone else, but that sounds like a step forward to me.

Greg Bondar Resigns As GDAA CEO [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • Vangalorr Guest

    "3. A more international focus with the GDAA brand being more recognisble"

    They also need a better domestic focus because Ive never even heard of this guy...

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    A tax rebate would definitely be a step forward, in addition to gaining visibility in the market. The gaming market is huge now and there is definitely an ability to become profitable in Australia. Despite the claims that LA has more talent I believe Australia has tones of talent.

    One aspect I feel that needs to be pushed is on how to get into such an industry. All is well to say "go work on games, or have a uni degree, or have this" but coming from me personally as a computer science student I have never been asked "hey, do you want to go work for this game development company?" I've even specialised in game design (accidentally. I did the courses I was interested in then went "Hey, I'm totally specialised now"). I feel that there is quite a lot of intimidation going on with entering such a field (difficulty, demands, salary).

    And woah, totally a sleep deprived rant going on there. I'll stop. =)

    0

