Greg Bondar Speaks About Resignation, Potential Tax Rebate

I fired a couple of questions at (soon to be former) GDAA CEO Greg Bondar following his resignation from the organisation. Greg kindly provided a prompt reply.

For now, Bondar will be moving into consulting, which he says offers less reliable, but better, pay. It was this opportunity, and a desire to "focus his energies elsewhere", that prompted Bondar's decision, though he did acknowledge that recent events played a minor role. He's also wrapping up a short-term project for a third-party.

While Bondar was unsure of who would replace him as CEO, he did confirm that president Tom Crago will handle his duties in the interim.

Finally, I asked Bondar to reflect on the changes the GDAA underwent and what it achieved during his 18-month stint. Here's what he had to say:

It is always difficult to try and highlight the achievements as a lot of these were 'in-house' so to speak - such as re-writing the GDAA Constitution; forming functional committees and starting up professional training etc. However, I think our achievements were: 1. Tax Breaks - we are now right and squarely in front of Government on this issue and they are now starting to act - wait for a soon to be made announcement, 2. Stronger relationships with key industry bodies such as IEAA and AIMIA, 3. A more international focus with the GDAA brand being more recognisble, and 4. A more commercial and profitable GCAP conference No doubt people [will]have their own views on these.

"Soon to be made announcement" about a tax rebate for local developers? I don't know about anyone else, but that sounds like a step forward to me.

