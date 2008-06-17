The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GSC Gameworld: 'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Was To Be The Ultimate Game'

stalker_wide.jpgI know when I first heard about STALKER back in, geez, 2002, I was excited. A first person shooter mixed with survival horror and the world's worst man-made disaster? I couldn't have put a better idea for a game together given the collective powers of Ken Levine, Chris Metzen and Kim Swift. Even when the game appeared a shadow of its former self at E3 2006, I took heart in what was left. When I finally did play it, I enjoyed myself - even if my expectations had to be tempered. But it's the fun that counts, right?

Seems GSC Gameworld was originally just as bubbly about the game's prospects. In a chat with Eurogamer, PR manager Oleg Yavorsky mentions the developer wanted to create a title that had "a mix of pretty much everything - shooter, RPG, survival horror, driving". I think you had a good stab at it Oleg. Let's see how Clear Sky turns out.

First S.T.A.L.K.E.R. hamstrung by over-ambition [Eurogamer]

Comments

  • Rowr Guest

    still a pretty awesome game. They needed some sort of extremely large companies backing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles