GSC Gameworld: 'S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Was To Be The Ultimate Game'

I know when I first heard about STALKER back in, geez, 2002, I was excited. A first person shooter mixed with survival horror and the world's worst man-made disaster? I couldn't have put a better idea for a game together given the collective powers of Ken Levine, Chris Metzen and Kim Swift. Even when the game appeared a shadow of its former self at E3 2006, I took heart in what was left. When I finally did play it, I enjoyed myself - even if my expectations had to be tempered. But it's the fun that counts, right?

Seems GSC Gameworld was originally just as bubbly about the game's prospects. In a chat with Eurogamer, PR manager Oleg Yavorsky mentions the developer wanted to create a title that had "a mix of pretty much everything - shooter, RPG, survival horror, driving". I think you had a good stab at it Oleg. Let's see how Clear Sky turns out.

