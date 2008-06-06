The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV Sold 8.5 Million, Shipped 11 Million So Far


Grand Theft Auto IV has sold 8.5 million units to date, with 11 million shipped to retail as of May 31, the company's second quarter financial results revealed today.

In its first week, GTA IV sold 6 million units, to the tune of $US 500 million in net sales.

As for BioShock, Take-Two said it had shipped over 2.2 million units since its late August debut, though GTA IV sales were the primary driver to $US 98.2 million in profits on the quarter for the publisher.

