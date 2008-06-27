No, I'm not talking about the Guinness World Records Gamer Edition. This is Guinness World Records: The Videogame, a new title from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games for the Wii and DS. The game will allow players to experience breaking a world records via "quick-fire action challenges" (mini-games), from tightrope walking across the Grand Canyon to growing the world's longest, most disgusting fingernails. Ew.

"We are very pleased with how Guinness World Records: The Videogame looks and plays, this new development reflects the versatility of our content and how it can be tailored for almost any medium and format," said Sam Fay, Senior Vice President of Guinness World Records. "We are sure that the game is going to be a favourite amongst all aspiring record breakers!"