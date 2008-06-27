The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guinness World Records: The Videogame

No, I'm not talking about the Guinness World Records Gamer Edition. This is Guinness World Records: The Videogame, a new title from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games for the Wii and DS. The game will allow players to experience breaking a world records via "quick-fire action challenges" (mini-games), from tightrope walking across the Grand Canyon to growing the world's longest, most disgusting fingernails. Ew.

"We are very pleased with how Guinness World Records: The Videogame looks and plays, this new development reflects the versatility of our content and how it can be tailored for almost any medium and format," said Sam Fay, Senior Vice President of Guinness World Records. "We are sure that the game is going to be a favourite amongst all aspiring record breakers!"

Players who achieve the highest scores could even see their name appear in the official Guinness World Records book, a dream I had as a child that has since been replaced with the desperate need to avoid shitty licenced mini-games quick-fire action challenges. Guinness World Records is slated for a spring release.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles