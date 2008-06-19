Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Does NASCAR

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you living, speeding proof that Activision is officially marketing the living hell out of Guitar Hero: Aerosmith. Presenting the Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Target Chip Ganassi Racing number 40 Dodge, appearing June 29th at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to commemorate the launch of the game. This beast will be piloted by Ganassi's Dario Franchitti, who is just pleased as punch.

"I love video games and actually have versions of Guitar Hero that I play on my bus and at home. To have Target, Activision and Aerosmith on my car for the New Hampshire race is pretty cool," said Franchitti. "Who doesn't love Aerosmith's music? It's perfect for getting ready for the side-by-side, non-stop action of NASCAR racing."

In addition to the co-branded race car, Target stores will also be selling a special Wii bundle for GH: Aerosmith that includes 2 wireless controllers and a tour book for $AU 158.69. You might as well just buy the damn game before Activision starts marketing on you. Believe me, it's extremely difficult to breathe in a full vinyl wraparound.

Target and Activision Partner with Chip Ganassi Racing to Feature Guitar Hero: Aerosmith on No. 40 Dodge

Wrapped Car Will Run in New Hampshire NASCAR Race on June 29; Target to Offer Exclusive Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Wii Bundle

CONCORD, N.C.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates announced today it has partnered with Activision and its long-time sponsor Target® to feature the latest version of the Guitar Hero® series, Guitar Hero®: Aerosmith®, on Dario Franchitti's No. 40 Dodge in the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on June 29.

Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, which will be released June 29, is the latest installment from the Activision franchise that was the top-selling video game in 2007. The game puts players in the shoes of Joe Perry (guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar) and Tom Hamilton (bass), as they rock out alongside front man Steven Tyler and drummer Joey Kramer. Gamers will experience Aerosmith's GRAMMY® winning career, from their first gig to becoming rock royalty while jamming to the band's top songs.

With the launch of Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, Target stores will carry an exclusive bundle for Nintendo's Wii that includes the game, two wireless guitar controllers and a tour book. The ultimate rock experience, whether cooperatively or head-to-head, can be had right out of the box on June 29 for $149.99.

"The marriage of Nintendo Wii and Guitar Hero makes a lot of sense for the Target guest," said Steve Eastman, Vice President, Target. "The music of Aerosmith bridges generations, just as the Wii has done. Everyone in the family can share that experience with this bundle."

Franchitti will be making his debut in the Sprint Cup Series at New Hampshire in the fading yellow to red Target/Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Dodge. The 2007 IndyCar champion has eight starts this season in his rookie campaign in the Cup Series and currently sits 39th in the 2008 point standings.

"We're very excited to have Guitar Hero bring together two great American traditions, rock 'n' roll Aerosmith style, and NASCAR racing," said Dusty Welch, head of publishing Activision/RedOctane. "Fans at the event will get a double treat, watching their favourite drivers race and competing for a chance to face off against one of them on Guitar Hero: Aerosmith."

The Guitar Hero consumer bus will be parked in the display area behind the main grandstands at NHMS all weekend for fans to take a sneak peak at the game and try their hands as a guitarist from Aerosmith. Franchitti and Target driver Reed Sorenson will make an appearance at the bus on Sunday to showcase their talents on the guitar before strapping into their Dodges for the 301-lap race.

