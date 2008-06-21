The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Guitar Hero DS Rises From The Grave To Feast On Flesh Of The Living


You thought Activision had killed it off? Oh no. No, no no no no. They were just experimenting. See if they could kill it, then bring it back. To kill us all. Train them to go for our brains, while we're frozen watching this, wondering where Helmet and Stevie Ray Vaughan got to while a bunch of overly-excited teen models cavort in a park.

