Guitar Hero: Metallica Doesn't Affect Rock Band's Plans

When Activision stealth announced the release of Guitar Hero: Metallica via an SEC filing, fears of artist exclusivity gripped Rock Band fans. After all, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick had referred to Aerosmith as "proprietary" to the Guitar Hero format earlier this year.

We contacted Activision to find out if Metallica getting the titular treatment in a new Guitar Hero game meant that they'd be locked in to that particular brand. "We do no have further comment beyond what was in the SEC filing" read a corporate statement. No help there.

Harmonix reps, on the other hand, helped to calm our fears, if just a bit.

  Marty Guest

    I dont care about rockband isn't ever coming to australia.

