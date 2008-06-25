Guitar Hero: On Tour DS, Out Now In Australia

The DS version of Activision's popular Guitar Hero games is now available in Australia. Guitar Hero: On Tour features tunes from the likes of Blink 182, No Doubt and Nirvana, among others.
Definitely a neat little setup, but not something I'd whip out on the train or in the company of anyone without a modicum of geek. If you do decide On Tour is for you, the game pack (which includes the guitar peripheral) will demand $89.95 from your coin purse.
Press release and "Hot Donna" shots of the hand unit and plectrum stylus after the jump.
ACTIVISION'S GUITAR HERO®: ON TOUR FOR NINTENDO DS™ TAKES THE SHOW ON THE ROAD TO RETAIL STORES NATIONWIDE
First Portable Edition in the Guitar Hero® Franchise Lets Players Unleash Their Inner Rock Star Anywhere, Anytime
Sydney, Australia - June 25, 2008 - After playing to sold-out crowds in living rooms around the world, the blockbuster video game Guitar Hero is hitting the road with Guitar Hero®: On Tour for Nintendo DS™, Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced. Available now at retail outlets nationwide, Guitar Hero: On Tour brings a new dimension to handheld gaming and gives fans the ability to shred along to their favourite tunes with complete portability.
Packaged with the revolutionary Guitar Hero™ Guitar Grip™ peripheral that fits snugly into Nintendo DS, and a unique Guitar Hero pick-stylus, Guitar Hero: On Tour delivers a unique experience by challenging handheld gamers to rock out and prove their shredding skills on one of the most diverse set lists ever offered in a Guitar Hero game, including master track hits from Nirvana, OK Go, No Doubt, blink-182 and Bloc Party.
"Guitar Hero: On Tour offers handheld gamers an all-new Guitar Hero experience letting them unleash their inner rock star anywhere, anytime," said Dusty Welch, Head of Publishing for RedOctane. "Utilising the innovative Guitar Hero Guitar Grip peripheral and Guitar Hero pick-stylus, and taking full advantage of the unique voice and touch abilities of Nintendo DS, Guitar Hero: On Tour is going to again redefine how fans can experience music."
Designed from the ground up specifically for Nintendo DS, the game continues to build on the franchise's signature easy-to-play, yet difficult to master addictive gameplay, and now lets players take their experience wherever they go. Players use the Guitar Hero Guitar Grip, which mimics a guitar fret board, and the Guitar Hero pick-stylus on the touch screen to strum their favourite tunes and create their rock 'n' roll legacy in career mode. Fans can also join together to play co-op mode using a local wireless connection, or battle each other in a Guitar Duel using new Battle Items unique to Nintendo DS.
Guitar Hero: On Tour is developed by Vicarious Visions, is rated "G" by the OFLC and is available now at retailers nationwide. For more information about Guitar Hero: On Tour, visit www.GuitarHeroOnTour.com.
This is a tough choice.
I love Guitar Hero, but I'm not a huge fan of looking like an absolute moron. What to do?!