Guitar Hero: On Tour DS, Out Now In Australia

The DS version of Activision's popular Guitar Hero games is now available in Australia. Guitar Hero: On Tour features tunes from the likes of Blink 182, No Doubt and Nirvana, among others.

Definitely a neat little setup, but not something I'd whip out on the train or in the company of anyone without a modicum of geek. If you do decide On Tour is for you, the game pack (which includes the guitar peripheral) will demand $89.95 from your coin purse.

Press release and "Hot Donna" shots of the hand unit and plectrum stylus after the jump.