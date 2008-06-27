Guitar Hero Spreading, Spawning Action Figures

One week it's Guitar Hero DS. The next it's Guitar Hero: Aerosmith. Not enough? Mid-week we've got news of Gutar Hero action figures.

When a brand is successful, it spreads. And that means: toys. Seemingly undeterred by the fact that my corporate overlords finance Rock Band, the people at McFarlane Toys gave my MTV blog a first look at the Guitar Hero: Axel Steel action figure. A full figure pic is at the link below.

Figures of Johnny Napalm, Lars Umlaut and God of Rock should be floating around the web too. Figures come out in spring for $US 15.

First Pic Of 'Guitar Hero' Action Figure - Axel Steel [MTV Multiplayer]