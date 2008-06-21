Guitar Hero World Tour Drum Controller Outdoes Rock Band

Normally, we wouldn't consider dropping the cash on another fake drum set, what with the Rock Band kit already taking up considerable space in our living room. Unfortunately, Guitar Hero World Tour's set seems so much better that we're unfortunately considering it. Why? Silent silicone drum pads for one, pads that are also a bit larger in diameter than the ones that ship with Rock Band. That silicone also gives them a little bounce, making drum rolls a little easier to pull off.

The new drum heads are also velocity sensitive, which registers lighter and harder hits depending on how hard you bring down the drum stick. You can also mute the cymbal pads, for dramatic Tommy Lee style moves that coincide with a stick point at the imaginary camera man filming your performance.

Did I mention it's also wireless? The full sized kit is pictured after the jump.