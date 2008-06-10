Halo Wars Gets Two-Player Co-op

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The latest issue of GamePro magazine features cover story treatment on Ensemble Studios real-time strategy take on the Halo universe, Halo Wars. According to the mag, by way of TeamXbox, the Xbox 360 game will feature multiplayer for up to six via LIVE, with a two-player co-op campaign to keep things interesting. If you want more info beyond that, you'll have to seek out the July issue of GamePro for more.

In the meantime, the online arm of the publication has released four new Halo Wars screen shots—four obscenely watermarked and painfully blurry screen shots with a very odd perspective, but four screen shots nonetheless.

Halo Wars Screenshots [GamePro]

