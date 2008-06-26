Halo-Inspired Anti-Smoking Ad



Honestly this anti-smoking message from the folks at Tobacco Free Florida could be channeling any future FPS, but I like to imagine it is Master Chief sneaking a smoke, and that it's opening his helmet in an alien atmosphere that kills him rather than the cigarette itself. Habit gets so ingrained that you often do it without thinking. I once lit up in my cubicle at work back when I did telephone tech support, and nearly got fired for it. Is absent-mindedly exposing yourself to the poisonous air on an alien world that much of a leap? I think not.

Video Game Florida Anti-Tobacco Ad [YouTube via GamePolitics]