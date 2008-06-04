Hannah Montana Cannot Stand Wii, Guitar Hero

Warning: so not news. That's kiddie/teen sensation Hanna Montana. Aka Miley Cyrus. Aka girl who hates Guitar Hero on the Wii. Look at her go! HULK SMASH. Her publicist will no doubt try and pass this off to us - and Nintendo, and Activision - as a harmless act of artistic expression, all just a part of her latest video, but come on. Those eyes aren't lying. And far be it for me to take her to task for it! Indeed, I find the whole thing strangely...cathartic.

BREAKING MILEY CYRUS NEWS!! [via Go Nintendo]