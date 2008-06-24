Happy Birthday Sonic!

Seventeen years ago to this day, Sonic spirited onto the Genesis/Mega Drive. And he did it with 'tude. That's right! SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog was released in North America and Europe on June 23, 1991. The game came out a month later in Japan. In his heyday, the blue hedgehog gave Mario as run for his money during the 16 bit generation. While SEGA seemed to have lost the plot in the last few years (human kissing anyone?), recent Sonic titles like the Sonic Team and Dimps developed Sonic Unleashed show promise of a return to form. And that is probably the best birthday present Sonic could ask for.

