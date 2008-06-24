Hasbro Family Game Night Invades the Wii

Electronic Arts' casual label showed off their upcoming collection of virtual Hasbro games at the gathering in LA last week.

Hasbro Family Game Night will include Wii-friendly versions of Connect Five, Sorry, Boggle, Yahtzee, Battleship and Sorry Sliders.

The games are all played on a table in the Hasbro Family Game Night living room, which can be decorated with unlockable themes and items.

I had a chance to check out two of the games during the presentation.

In Connect Five you use your Remote to drop red or black checkers into plastic columns as you try to line-up five of the checkers before the other player does. While you can play with standard rules, the developers also came up with a twist that gives random checkers special power ups, like the ability to lock the other player from dropping checker in a column, or blowing up surrounding pieces.

Sorry Sliders, a new board game soon to be released in toy stores by Hasbro, players swing the remote to slide small Sorry pieces down the board. The object is to try and get the piece to stop as close to the centre of the board as possible. Each player takes turns, trying to both slide their pieces into position and knock their opponents pieces away. Each round ends with players using the scored points to move their pieces to home.

I'm not sure if I can see a family gathering around a television to play classic board games, but Hasbro Family Game Night certainly has some potential and, at least initially, seems fun.