Hate Reading? Listen To The Next Halo Novel

We now learn that the upcoming sixth Halo novel, Halo: The Cole Protocol will also publish simultaneously with an audiobook, so you can explode your head by listening to the Halo story while playing Halo. What a world.
As we recently reported, the book will apparently deal with an "unexplored conflict" in the war against the Covenant, will reveal the location of the Spartan Grey Team, and is penned by Crystal Rain author Tobias S. Buckell for a spring release.
Full details after the jump.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink