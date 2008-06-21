The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hello Kitty Becomes DS PDA

This morning's giant pink wake-up call comes courtesy of European publisher Nobolis. They just announced Hello Kitty Daily for the Nintendo DS, coming to Europe in October. It's not so much a game as it is a personal digital assistant, allowing girls and ridicule-resistant boys to keep track of important dates, keep up with their spending money, take notes, manage contacts, and even calculate numbers, all with that trademark Hello Kitty flair.

It's actually a rather good idea. PDA software is an excellent fit for the DS, plus it would give you an excuse to carry it around everywhere you go. You wouldn't look so odd going into your workplace bathroom with your DS if it doubled as a PDA. Of course you probably wouldn't want to be rocking Hello Kitty at the office, but the point still stands.

Hit the jump for a shot from the title pasted into a pink DS, as required by international law.

Comments

  • sherie Guest

    when does it come out???

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles