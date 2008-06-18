The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hey, Look! It's The Pyro's New Gun!

Eagle eyed trailer watchers may have already gotten a peak at the new weapon for the Pyro, due to hit this Thursday in the latest Team Fortress 2 update. For those of you who haven't been poring over the new "Meet The Sniper" trailer frame by frame, here are two pics of the thing in action, courtesy of Kotaku reader Bob Bobman. The better shot of the two is after the jump.

Not bad! Looks like we won't be getting any sleep Thursday night as we expend many, many, many hours in 2fort matches attempting to unlock... whatever this thing is. Thanks to Bob for the screen grabs!

Comments

  • Weasel Guest

    As others have said it's most likely a flare gun, maybe used for area denial against spys? (ie. breaks their invisibility when they run near it)

    0
  • PlasmaDavid Guest

    I'd wager it's more to do with setting the enemy on fire if it's a flare gun. Maybe single shot but much much burning on contact?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles