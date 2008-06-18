The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hey! These Spoiler Metal Gear Solid 4 Screens Are NSFW

A lot of detail went into Metal Gear Solid 4. A lot. Why, just check out how much care went into rendering the face of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder suffering, Beauty and the Beast Corps member Laughing Octopus — plus the care given to her rear and crotch. No, wait! That's after the jump as some might find the screenshots spoilerific. Others might find them NSFW. And others will applaud Kojima Productions' attention to detail, S&M gear and helmet slime.

