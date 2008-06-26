Hip-Hop Vids Remade In The Sims

Goodness gracious me. Never would have thought the internet would go and make a pastime out of this, but now that it has, what else can we do but run with it? Because, as rubbish as the idea of a bunch of Sims re-enacting hip-hop and R&B videos sounds, it's really not. It's great. There's nine more at the link below, but be warned, a lot of them aren't exactly work/child-friendly.
The Ultimate Argument Settler: The 10 Best Fan Made Hip Hop Videos With Sims Of All Time [Videogum, via Boing-Boing]
