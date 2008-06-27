Hirai: MGS 4 Moved Eight Times More PS3s In Release Week

During Sony's mid-term strategy meeting, PlayStation president Kaz Hirai pointed to Metal Gear Solid 4 as an example of the PlayStation 3's full abilities - noting that it shipped 3 million units worldwide within two weeks of launch, as Famitsu reported yesterday.
Hirai said MGS 4 is "the first title to fully utilise the capacity of dual layer Blu-ray disc.... Metal Gear Solid 4has created a world of gaming entertainment that can only be realised by PS3".
He also said MGS 4 drove console sales. "In the first week of the release of Metal Gear Solid 4, sales of PS3 in the Japanese market grew significantly, [an]eight times increase as compared to the week before, proving that Metal Gear Solid 4is a platform driver for PS3".
