Home Will Be Out In '08, But As An "Open, Working Beta"


Speaking with Wired, Sony's Susan Panico has said that Home, the company's ambitious online world/community hub/European furniture design fetishists club, is still on-track for a release in 2008. But there's a catch: she says the "rollout will be similar to Gmail". And when it is launched, it'll launch as an "open, working beta". Now, I don't know if you've used Gmail before. But I have. I started in 2006. It was in beta then. It's still in beta now.

Home 'Open Working Beta' Still On Track for 2008 [Wired]

