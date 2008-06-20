How LittleBigPlanet Handles MAXIMUM RISKY

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sure, there is a time and a place for everything. But while the Penis Monsters and Vaginasaurs are feeling the EA censor squeeze, LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule is letting players create and share private levels. Private, risky levels. Media Molecule founder, Mark Healey explains:

First of all, I can tell you that you can make private levels. You can publish a level and make it locked and give away keys to friends. But, I personally wouldn't put risky content in there. We have a post-grievance system. The way that works is ... pretty much at any point in the game, you can press a button and effectively take a screenshot. That screenshot knows lots of information of where that screenshot came from, what players were there, etc. You can send that screenshot to the powers that be ... If you want to make a private level, give keys to people you trust. You can do that, I suppose.

Bring on the "Sackboy's Level" puns!

LBP Dev Chats [PS3 Fanboy]

