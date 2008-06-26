How Sony Plans For 2008 Financial Profit

Sony hasn't given up on making money. No way, no how. This financial year it even has a plan for achieving profitability. Phew! Kaz Hirai explained all at Sony's corporate strategy meeting today, laying out the game plan:

• Accelerating cost down efforts

» Chip shrink

» Reducing the number of components • Strengthening the management

» Organisational Review

» Further reductions in SGA [Eds Note: Sales, General and Administration] • Introducing more new and exciting titles

Sounds like there will be some belt-tightening over at Sony Computer Entertainment. Hit the jump for the rest of the plan:

• Enriching non-game content and services

• Enhancing PlayStation Network

• Expanding the market by further increasing the hardware installed base Achieve Profitability in FY08



Sony Group's Mid-Term Corporate Strategy Meeting [Sony]