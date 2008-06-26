How Sony Plans For 2008 Financial Profit

Sony hasn't given up on making money. No way, no how. This financial year it even has a plan for achieving profitability. Phew! Kaz Hirai explained all at Sony's corporate strategy meeting today, laying out the game plan:
• Accelerating cost down efforts
» Chip shrink
» Reducing the number of components
• Strengthening the management
» Organisational Review
» Further reductions in SGA [Eds Note: Sales, General and Administration]
• Introducing more new and exciting titles
Sounds like there will be some belt-tightening over at Sony Computer Entertainment. Hit the jump for the rest of the plan:
• Enriching non-game content and services
• Enhancing PlayStation Network
• Expanding the market by further increasing the hardware installed base
Achieve Profitability in FY08
