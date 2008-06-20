The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Howard Stringer Says Games Profits Are Sony's 'Top Priority'

Speaking at its annual shareholder meeting in Tokyo today, Sony boss Howard Stringer has said that the #1 priority across the entire company is - coupled with boosting their TV business - restoring profitability to the games division. And it's not hard to see why! The PlayStation division alone has lost Sony around $AU 3.56 billion over the past two years while the PS3 was moving from R&D onto the shelf, so you can forgive Sir Howard for wanting to see a little of that money start making its way home.

Stringer Says Restoring Sony TV, Games Profits Is Key [Bloomberg][Pic]

