Howard Stringer Says Games Profits Are Sony's 'Top Priority'

Speaking at its annual shareholder meeting in Tokyo today, Sony boss Howard Stringer has said that the #1 priority across the entire company is - coupled with boosting their TV business - restoring profitability to the games division. And it's not hard to see why! The PlayStation division alone has lost Sony around $AU 3.56 billion over the past two years while the PS3 was moving from R&D onto the shelf, so you can forgive Sir Howard for wanting to see a little of that money start making its way home.
