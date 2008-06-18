How's Zafehouse Coming? I'll Hit Friday, I Swear

This one's going to kill me, I think. May have been too ambitious. The mental image I had of Zafehouse, the next title for Kotaku AU's Game A Week feature, went fuzzy at about, oh, 3AM this morning. I almost freaked out believing I'd made some unplayable monstrosity. But, through the late nights debugging my arse off, I've managed to forge something I'd call "feature complete". Now I just have to playtest like mad.
Don't forget to check out Wizkill, the game from week 1, and make suggestions for other games I can make.
