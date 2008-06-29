'I Love the World' of Video Gaming



If you're getting dominated in TF2, ganked in AoC, pwned in Halo 3; feeling blue after finishing MGS4 or down in the dumps because your 360 RRoD'd — or if you're just feeling awesome and want to feel even better about this crazy habit we have, which forces us to sit inside for hours on a perfectly good day otherwise, then just watch this video that ThatsMrOffDutyNinjasent us, and sing along.

This is a parody of the Discovery Channel's "I Love the World" promo, and that's the original soundtrack to which Gamers Prodigy brilliantly matched the game footage. It's fabulously hilarious and sentimental at the same time. For me, at least.

There's at least one cameo here that's in your wheelhouse ... boom-de-yada, boom-de-yada, boom-de-yada ... Everyone give the commenter to your left a big hug.

"I Love the World" Video Game Edition [hosted by CollegeHumour, created by Gamers Prodigy]