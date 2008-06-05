IGA Snags Exclusive Rights To EA's In-Game PS3 Ads

In-game advertising masters IGA are really loving the PlayStation 3 right now. Not only ave they signed an exclusive deal to become Sony's first advertising partner for the console, they've also just announced a two-year agreement with Electronic Arts to become their exclusive dynamic in-game ad partner for everything the company puts out on the PS3.

"We are thrilled at this opportunity to expand our strong relationship with EA and are pleased to have been selected to support EA and Sony on this new venture," said Justin Townsend, CEO of IGA Worldwide. "It's exciting that the PS3 has opened up and marketers will now have access to the platform, as this represents a tremendous opportunity for brands targeting a valuable and hard-to-reach audience, plus it sends a clear message that dynamic in-game advertising has arrived as a compelling medium for marketers."

So what do these agreements mean to you? Having an in-game advertising partner in place means that the advertisements will be easier to implement as well as being less obtrusive, with appropriate ad placement that doesn't detract from the enjoyment of the game.

I've been a bit down on in-game advertising in the past, but let's face it...this is the future of gaming. Increased production costs have to be offset somehow, and ideally agreements like this should keep game prices at respectable levels. *fingers crossed*