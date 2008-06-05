IGA Snags Exclusive Rights To EA's In-Game PS3 Ads

In-game advertising masters IGA are really loving the PlayStation 3 right now. Not only ave they signed an exclusive deal to become Sony's first advertising partner for the console, they've also just announced a two-year agreement with Electronic Arts to become their exclusive dynamic in-game ad partner for everything the company puts out on the PS3.
"We are thrilled at this opportunity to expand our strong relationship with EA and are pleased to have been selected to support EA and Sony on this new venture," said Justin Townsend, CEO of IGA Worldwide. "It's exciting that the PS3 has opened up and marketers will now have access to the platform, as this represents a tremendous opportunity for brands targeting a valuable and hard-to-reach audience, plus it sends a clear message that dynamic in-game advertising has arrived as a compelling medium for marketers."
So what do these agreements mean to you? Having an in-game advertising partner in place means that the advertisements will be easier to implement as well as being less obtrusive, with appropriate ad placement that doesn't detract from the enjoyment of the game.
I've been a bit down on in-game advertising in the past, but let's face it...this is the future of gaming. Increased production costs have to be offset somehow, and ideally agreements like this should keep game prices at respectable levels. *fingers crossed*
IGA Worldwide Announces Multi-year Deal with EA as Exclusive Dynamic In-Game Advertising Partner for PLAYSTATION 3 Titles
Agreement Provides Marketers First Time Access to EA's Premium Portfolio of Titles for PLAYSTATION 3 Audience
New York, N.Y. - June 4, 2008 - IGA Worldwide (IGA), the leading independent in-game advertising network today announced a two-year agreement with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), the world's leading interactive entertainment software company, to become the media company's exclusive global, dynamic in-game advertising partner for titles on Sony Computer Entertainment's PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Sony recently opened its PS3™ platform to allow brands to advertise dynamically within games played on the popular video game console, which to date has sold 13 million units worldwide (1), and is forecasted to sell 58.1 million by 2012 (2).
This agreement provides marketers the ability to plan and execute long-term campaigns targeted towards an elusive demographic - males 18 - 34 - through EA's blockbuster roster of titles. The in-game development cycle also benefits gamers in that the advertisements are better integrated within the gaming environment in order to deliver a seamless and more authentic game environment. EA has worked with IGA on various projects to date, and this agreement builds on that successful partnership.
Under the agreement, IGA will exclusively manage dynamic in-game advertising within EA's portfolio of PS3 titles including popular EA SPORTS™ franchises Madden NFL football, NBA LIVE basketball, NASCAR® racing and NHL® hockey. IGA will also have access to EA's popular racing franchises Need for Speed™ and Burnout™.
IGA's dynamic in-game advertising platform allows for in-game ad elements to be updated in real time, keeping ads fresh and relevant to each gamer. EA's development teams work closely with IGA to ensure that advertising is placed appropriately within the game environment in order to reflect an authentic gaming experience.
"EA is committed to providing both great entertainment experiences for consumers and effective advertising solutions for marketers," said Elizabeth Harz, EA's Senior Vice President of Global Advertising Sales. "Dynamic in-game advertising is an important growth area for our business, and we are excited to partner with IGA to provide industry leading in-game marketing."
IGA serves hundreds of millions of dynamic ad impressions per week to more than 10 million highly-engaged online gamers across a wide range of game genres. IGA's proprietary technology provides marketers with comprehensive measurement data including how consumers interact with each piece of creative, the size of the ad on screen, for how long and at what angle.
