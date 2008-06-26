The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

IGN Signs Content Deal With Xbox Live

Can't say I've ever used the Inside Xbox section on the 360 myself, but hey, maybe you do. Then again, maybe you don't, and nobody does, which is why Microsoft have announced that they've signed a deal with IGN to bring the site's IGN Strategise segments to Xbox Live. Or, more specifically, that they're bringing the site's IGN Strategise segments to Xbox Live, and they'll be hosted by Jessica Chobot. Neat way to get the IGN brand on Xbox Live without worrying about editorial concerns, that (Strategise being a video hints and tips section).

IGN Strategise Now On Inside Xbox/Xbox Live [IGN]

