The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

I'm Sorry I Have to Do This to You

Warning, this is supremely obnoxious and you should turn your speakers down.

Dad sometimes asks me for explanation of certain video games, and since his frame of reference stops at 8 bits, and todays titles are far deeper than anything I played as his dependent, the conversation gets a little difficult at times.

But If he ever asks me what Team Fortress 2 is all about, I'm gonna point him to this video.

This is shot through with Kodak moments:

• "I own Titanic on VHS. All four fucking tapes".

• The bitching about Titanic at the beginning. "All the hype around it just drove me away". He says it so sincerely. Like it totally would have been his kind of movie otherwise.

• "I'm in key, fuck you buddy".

• The rocket fire accompaniment to the chorus. I'm just imagining Celine Dion in the studio, belting this out, while the footage rolls. Yes, this is the kind of emotional climax that deserves her French Canadian ministrations.

• The death montage at 3:29. Right on time.

• The singing gets so intense I swear it causes server lag.

If you can make it through sudden death, you probably don't have any eardrums right now.

TF2 Karaoke: My Heart Will Go On[StumbleUpon Video]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles