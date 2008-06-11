The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Impressions: My Pokemon Ranch

So My Pokemon Ranch launched on WiiWare yesterday, and as a self-proclaimed Poke-junkie, I decided to check it out.

Essentially, the ranch provides a tooth-jarringly adorable 3D environment for your Pokemon on Wii. Don't have Diamond or Pearl? Ranch-hand Haley, who runs the whole works, will start you off with six random ones, and will bring a new Pokemon to the ranch every day.

For the DS Pokemon fans, though, the DS can link up to the Wii so that you can pick as many Pokemon as you'd like from your storage boxes to drop into the ranch.

Here's what you do when they're there:

