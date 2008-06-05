Insomniac Games, creators of Ratchet & Clank and Resistance: Fall of Man, plan to open a new studio in the Raleigh-Duhram area of North Carolina by January 2009, the developers said today.

TOP PLAYSTATION3 VIDEOGAMES DEVELOPER INSOMNIAC GAMES EXPANDS TO NORTH CAROLINA

Creators of "Ratchet & Clank™" and "Resistance: Fall of Man™" Franchises to Open Raleigh-Durham Studio by January 2009

BURBANK, Calif. (June 4, 2008): Insomniac Games, a 28.5-million unit selling independent console videogames developer ranked among the top 10 best small companies to work for nationally and locally, announced today it is opening a North Carolina-based development studio.

The new studio, which will be located in the Raleigh-Durham area, marks the first expansion in Insomniac's 14-year history. The North Carolina studio will also be known as Insomniac Games, and will focus both on developing current and new intellectual properties. While the new studio will operate largely autonomously from Insomniac's Burbank group, it will receive administrative support along with shared tools and technology.

Chad Dezern, Insomniac's art director, will serve as the North Carolina studio director while veteran Insomniac gameplay lead Shaun McCabe will assume the role of production director. The two have worked at Insomniac for 10 and five years, respectively. They will continue to help lead production of Resistance 2™, Insomniac's highly anticipated sequel to the PLAYSTATIONÒ3 (PS3Ô) exclusive Resistance: Fall of Man™, until it launches this fall.

Insomniac's Raleigh-Durham studio will be operational by January 2009 and is currently seeking employees for a variety of positions. The studio will likely be comprised of 25-30 developers. Job-related questions may be submitted to [email protected]