Internet Vigilante Searches For Akihabara Tragedy Grinning Morons

Previously we brought word of the tragedy that hit Tokyo's gaming/anime/manga district Akihabara. A 25-year-old-man attacked 17, killing 7. Horrible, horrible stuff. When reporters showed up on the scenes, some idiots got very excited to be on TV! Because when people have been mowed down with a truck and stabbed, there's nothing more exciting than getting on TV. Forget that, you know, the streets were literally covered in blood. Huge Japanese forum 2-channel has launched an effort to actually expose the identities of the shameless dummies who grinned and waved at the TV cameras. A "Wanted" YouTube video even popped up recently. Certainly, these people acted disrespectful, but not sure if vigilante internet justice is appropriate either.

Hit the jump for the YouTube video.



More Screens Here [Japan Probe]