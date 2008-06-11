Interview: Turbine Confirms Console Project, Talks Future Plans

When we heard this morning that Turbine was planning to put part of its $AU 42.29 million Time Warner-led investment to work doing console MMOs, we wondered if a console version of Dungeons & Dragons Online or Lord of the Rings Online could be in the works.

Alas, when we spoke to Turbine's communications director Adam Mersky today, he confirmed Turbine is "actively developing a title for console", but declined to specify.

"We've hired over 60 people since the beginning of the year", said Mersky, and 40 more job postings for the project are currently waiting to be filled. "The people that invested in us, Time Warner... one of the media giants, getting into the MMO fold, and that's obviously a big deal", he said. "They also have a huge distribution network... that may bear fruit for us".

And that investment, Mersky said, makes Turbine "well funded for a good time into the future", and he told Kotaku a bit more about what the company plans to do with that money.