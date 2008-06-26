Introducing 'Life with PlayStation'

Today, Sony Computer Entertainment exec Kaz Hirai announced "Life with PlayStation" for the PS3. During the presentation, the "Life" was demoed for the audience for the first time — the service shows the Earth, and users can access current news and weather for locations around the world. It's possible to even pull up the full article from the headline. Users can also set background music while looking at the Earth, checking the weather and the world news. Click through pics below to see it in action.
