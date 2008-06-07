The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

iPhone Games to Get WWDC Appearance

iPhone games will be getting some face time at Apple's WWDC show next week, according to the CEO of LemonQuest, who believes games for the device will likely cost 17 to 18 Euros a pop (about $AU 29.08).

CEO Ignacio Cavero declined to talk about their game but said it's based on a big UK licence and uses all of the capabilities of the iPhone. He goes on to say that developing for the iPhone is more costly and that those costs are going to be passed on to the consumers.

"We're going to see a new generation of games", he tells PocketGamer.biz. "Instead of being sold for €5 in Europe, they'll be closer to €10 or €12. Take a look at what Apple is preparing for iPhone. Their games will be sold in iTunes for €17-18".

Make sure to check back here Monday for ongoing coverage of the gaming news that shakes loose from WWDC.

LemonQuest talks iPhone, ARM and industry consolidation [Pocket Gamer.Biz]

