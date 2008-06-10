Jamzy: The Game

Been a while since we last saw Jamzy. So what's Japan's #1 Microsoft fanboy been up to since? Oh, he's been keeping himself very busy. Busy designing games! Not real games, as in ones you can one day walk into a store and buy. Dream games, as in ones that Microsoft Japan aren't making, but in Jamzy's dreams, probably should be (that's his dog, and the text reads: "Oh, long time no see. Well, today, Jump In"). I mean, shit, I'd pay $AU 52.87 for a game about little dogs and wacky hairstyles. Bet most of Japan would, too.
【雑記】インサイドXbox、リニューアルです。[Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink