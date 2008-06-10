Jamzy: The Game

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Been a while since we last saw Jamzy. So what's Japan's #1 Microsoft fanboy been up to since? Oh, he's been keeping himself very busy. Busy designing games! Not real games, as in ones you can one day walk into a store and buy. Dream games, as in ones that Microsoft Japan aren't making, but in Jamzy's dreams, probably should be (that's his dog, and the text reads: "Oh, long time no see. Well, today, Jump In"). I mean, shit, I'd pay $AU 52.87 for a game about little dogs and wacky hairstyles. Bet most of Japan would, too.

【雑記】インサイドXbox、リニューアルです。[Famitsu]

