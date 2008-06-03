Japan Gets A New, Red PS2

Sure, the PS2's time is nearly up, but it's got at least one colour change left in it before it shuffles off this electronic coil. Sony Japan have just announced that, on July 3, they'll be releasing a new PS2 model in the colour Cinnabar Red. And before you ask, yes, it's a real (familiar) colour. It'll go for ¥16,000 ($US 153). Shouldn't make too big a dent in many of your purchasing plans, but then that shouldn't stop you looking and thinking "you know, that's one very nice colour for a console", either.

Tokyo, June 3, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Japan (SCEJ), a division of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) responsible for business operations in Japan, announced today that it would introduce PlayStation®2 in a new colour "Cinnabar Red" (SCPH-90000 CR), on Thursday, July 3, 2008, at a recommended retail price of 16,000 yen (including tax) as a limited offer for the Japanese market.

Since its launch in November 2007, the new PlayStation 2 (SCPH-90000 series) system has been highly successful gaining enthusiastic support from a broad range of users. The internal architecture of the system - according to this press release on Kotaku - has been completely overhauled for this series resulting in lighter weight, and by adopting a built-in AC adaptor, users' convenience to enjoy various entertainment contents anywhere at home has been further enhanced.

More and more exciting new software titles continue to be released for PlayStation 2 from third party licensees as well as from Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SCE WWS), including Persona4 by ATLUS CO., LTD., SENGOKU BASARA X(Cross) by CAPCOM CO., LTD., JIKKYO PAWAFURU PROYAKYU 15 by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., and Ratchet&Clank: Size Matters by SCE WWS, all scheduled for release this summer.(*1) (*2)

Entering in its 9th year since launch, PlayStation 2 continues to be strongly supported by users around the world, exceeding 130 million units in installed base worldwide. With the introduction of the new "Cinnabar Red" PlayStation 2, along with the attractive line-up of upcoming new game titles, PlayStation 2 will bring exciting interactive entertainment to a wider range of audience.

SCEJ will continue to expand the PlayStation 2 platform and create a new world of computer entertainment with this new colour offering and the wide variety of PlayStation 2 software.