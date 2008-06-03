Japan Gets New PLAYSTATION Eye Bundle, Software

This summer, Japan is getting a PLAYSTATION Eye bundle that includes the peripheral along with PS3 software called Memotion which features six different PLAYSTATION Eye mini-games. Those are "Tsukuru", "Miru", "Toku", "Asobu", "Mau" and "Ugoku". In "Miru", players can feed tropical fish. "Toku" and "Asobu" are puzzle games. "Mau" lets players interact with birds within the aesthetic style of Japanese paintings. "Ugoku" lets players use their body and voice to create visual effects. "Tsukuru" is video and image editing software. The bundle goes on sale July 24th for ¥5000 ($US 48).

