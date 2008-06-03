Japan Gets The Blue PSP As Well

Sony Japan so are not done with the colour changes. Next up, following the new red PS2, is this "Metallic Blue" PSP. Which is new for Japan, not so new for the US, since it's the same colour North America's getting in the limited edition Madden 09 PSP pack. This one will be a limited edition as well, and will come in two bundles: a "value pack" (Â¥23,800/$US 228), which is the PSP, a 32MB card, AV cables and various bags/straps, and a "1 Seg" pack (Â¥29,800/$US 286), which is everything that comes in the value pack, but with the addition of the nifty 1 Seg TV tuner. Both will be out in Japan on July 17.