Japanese Arcade Stick For Xbox 360

Japanese peripheral maker Hori is releasing another nice looking arcade stick for the Xbox 360. Called the Real Arcade Pro EX, it has a two column button layout with the shoulder/bumper buttons to the right of the multi-coloured buttons. It's on sale for ¥12,000 ($AU 118.88) and out next week.
Hori Stick [Game Watch Impress via Siliconera]
