Japanese Gamers Drop Old Snake For Robot Wars

You might've heard that Old Snake is no longer the king of the mountain in Japan. He's been toppled by a buncha robot scum, as Super Robot Taisen A Portable snatches the number one spot from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on this week's Media Create software charts. Old Snake did, however, manage to keep his footing under pressure from Mario and his team of baseballers as Mario Super Sluggers debuts in the number three spot.

The top ten for the week of June 16 to 22 is before the jump, the rest of the top thirty after.

01. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP) - 102,000 / NEW

02. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) - 68,000 / 533,000

03. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) - 58,000 / NEW

04. Harukanaru Jikuu no Kade 4 (PS2) - 55,000 / NEW

05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 33,000 / 1,477,000

06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 32,000 / 2,258,000

07. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 21,000 / 2,224,000

08. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 3 (PSP) - 19,000 / 206,000

09. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 18,000 / 302,000

10. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS) - 11,000 / 96,000