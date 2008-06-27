Japanese Gamers Drop Old Snake For Robot Wars

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You might've heard that Old Snake is no longer the king of the mountain in Japan. He's been toppled by a buncha robot scum, as Super Robot Taisen A Portable snatches the number one spot from Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on this week's Media Create software charts. Old Snake did, however, manage to keep his footing under pressure from Mario and his team of baseballers as Mario Super Sluggers debuts in the number three spot.

The top ten for the week of June 16 to 22 is before the jump, the rest of the top thirty after.

01. Super Robot Taisen A Portable (PSP) - 102,000 / NEW
02. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) - 68,000 / 533,000
03. Mario Super Sluggers (Wii) - 58,000 / NEW
04. Harukanaru Jikuu no Kade 4 (PS2) - 55,000 / NEW
05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 33,000 / 1,477,000
06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 32,000 / 2,258,000
07. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 21,000 / 2,224,000
08. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 3 (PSP) - 19,000 / 206,000
09. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 18,000 / 302,000
10. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS) - 11,000 / 96,000

