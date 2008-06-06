Japanese Gamers Still Love Baseball

This week, it's all about bobble-headed baseball, as Konami's Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 replaces Sega's Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! as the best selling game in Japan. Sega's management sim take on the sport drops considerably, landing at #20 after just one week. Plenty of new titles round out the top thirty, including some new giant robot action from the Front Mission and Super Robot Wars series.
Unfortunately missing from the list is Sega's English of the Dead which should have shipped on the 27th. What the hell, Japan? What. The. Hell?
01. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Portable 3 (PSP) - 117,000 / NEW
02. Mugen no Frontier: Super Robot Taisen OG Saga (DS) - 98,000 / NEW
03. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 50,000 / 1,367,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 46,000 / 2,156,000
05. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 45,000 / 2,142,000
06. Family Trainer: Athletic World (Wii) - 44,000 / NEW
07. D.C. II P.S.: Da Capo II Plus Situation (PS2) - 40,000 / NEW
08. Valhalla Knights 2 (PSP) - 32,000 / NEW
09. Mana Khemia 2: Ochita Gakuen to Renkinjutsushi Tachi (PS2) - 26,000 / NEW
10. Kuukan * Zukei: Hirameki Training - KuuTore (DS) - 25,000 / NEW
11. Clannad (PSP)
12. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
13. Front Mission 2089: Border of Madness (DS)
14. Fushigi? Kagaku: Nazotoki Quiz Training - NazoTore (DS)
15. True Blood (PS2)
16. beatmania II DX 14 Gold (PS2)
17. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
18. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 (PS3)
19. Wii Sports (Wii)
20. Pro Yakyuu Team o Tsukurou! (DS)
21. Lost Planet: Colonies (Xbox 360)
22. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS)
23. Battalion Wars 2 (Wii)
24. Hercules no Eikou: Tamashii no Shoumei (DS)
25. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii)
26. Wii Play (Wii)
27. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)
28. Mario Kart DS (DS)
29. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)
30. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
