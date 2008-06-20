John McCain Campaigns To Medal Of Honour Music, Composer Displeased



Video game soundtracks being used in a political campaign? GamePolitics has shrewdly noticed that a recent John McCain ad is layered with the theme from EA's Medal of Honour: European Assault.

Very inspiring, one supposes? The plot thickens, though, when you learn that the music's composer, Christopher Lennertz, is one hundred percent Team Obama.

Lennertz told GamePolitics that there was just a mix-up over rights, and nothing illegal took place. But how does he feel about having his creation used to support a candidate he opposes? Hit the jump for his comment:

I have been receiving many emails and calls for the past week regarding the use of my music in a national television ad for John McCain's presidential campaign. The ad is called "Safe" and prominently features a track entitled "Casualties of War" that I wrote for Medal of Honour: European Assault. While I do not control the ownership of this piece, I am extremely disappointed its placement in this commercial. I did not authorise the use and was not made aware of the situation. Regardless of party affiliation of support, I would like to think that someone who believes in the American ideals of business and creativity like Sen. McCain supposedly does, would not want to disgrace or inflict any hardship or ill-will on the artists who create in this country by using their works to promote products and agendas which with they disagree. As an American, I have the utmost respect and admiration for our troops and all of their sacrifices. In fact, much of the inspiration for my music in this piece came from having a grandfather who served this country honourably as an officer in World War II. I respect John McCain for his service to this country, both in the military and in Washington, but I do not and have never supported his candidacy nor his agenda for this country. I am dismayed that my music has been used to promote his platform and even more disappointed that a candidate who claims to be the best voice for American entrepreneurs and business owners in this troubled economy so flagrantly ignored the most basic values and tenents of copyright and intellectual property... As an artist, business owner, and patriot, I proudly support Senator Barack Obama for the Presidency of the United States of America...

Medal of Honour Music Used in McCain Campaign Ad, But Composer is an Obama Supporter [GamePolitics]