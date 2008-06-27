Jumpgate Evolution Launches Beta Sign-Ups

I've been craving a decent space MMO (that doesn't put me to sleep - sorry EVE) ever since the demise of EA's Bed Earth & Beyond, and right now all of my hopes rest on Codemasters and Netdevil's Jumpgate Evolution. A brand-new community website for the game has launched recently, and along with it comes the chance to sign-up to be a Jumpgate Evolution beta tester. Play a part in shaping the universe, help the team iron out bugs and balance the combat, and gain the ability to brag about playing the game in every Jumpgate post we put up from here to launch.

Just head over to www.jumpgateevolution.com and use your powers of deduction to determine where to go from there. Hope to see some of you in beta!