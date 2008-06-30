Just ... Forget About Diablo III on a Console, Mmkay?

I'm not sure why it's breaking news that a game announced for PC/Mac is not, in fact, coming to the Playstation 3, or any console. This just in, Ford announces no plans to make Priuses. But PlayStation Universe yesterday, recalling rumours from 2006, asked a Blizzard rep when Diablo III would come to consoles. The non-answer answer: About never o'clock.
Now, in an interview with Joystiq that went up earlier today, Jay Wilson, the game's lead designer, was asked about the possibility of Diablo III coming to the consoles, and he spoke at length about Blizzard's vision for such a possibility.
Q: Do you have any plans for Diablo on consoles?
We don't have any plans.
Or not.
And guess what else — you're not going to be playing it on a mobile device either! Shock. Anyway, the remainder of Wilson's interview is, in fact, worth reading.
Joystiq asks why they went with a Battle.net model instead of an MMO (short answer: Battle.net model would be a "true sequel" to Diablo II, MMO would not). Also, while they're still mulling group limits in multiplayer co-op, Wilson makes it clear the game will be most fun in groups of four or, tops, eight. And they ask but get no answers about release time, number/type of character classes, and secret cow levels.
I still say it'd be nice. There are people (like me) that won't play a MMORPG because they charge for the game, then there's a monthly fee. It might be the best game ever created on any platform ever, hands down, but I still won't go near it because of the fees (if there are so many fees and the money is made on the subscription, why isn't the game itself free?) and because it might be so insanely addicting, it'd be cheaper to take up cocaine.
Yes. If you want the absolute best in graphics, you use a PC to play games. However, there are some people that simple don't have a super fast computer, or even a moderately fast computer. If Blizzard (and all the other game designers) keep the specs down on the games and make it so a broader base of people can play them, then it really would be silly to not port that game over to a console for the same reason: simply to get the game in the hands of more people. The last Diablo I played was Diablo 1, and I spent too much time on that game. I believe that's the real argument. It's not about watering down a game or dumbing it down, because Civilization: Revolution has proven that the port over is pretty much seamless.
In the end, the decision is Blizzard's (and Microsoft, if they throw a giant sack of money at Blzzard and see what happens). They're great designers that know how to make a good product. I just think they could make more money and get a bigger fan base if they brought it to the consoles.